Bosses taped to a wall for a cause

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Workers duct-taped their bosses to a wall on Friday.

The idea was to raise awareness for the United Way when employees at Macon Resources Inc. taped up MRI Executive Director Amy Bleifnick and other leaders. Bleifnick says she supports the effort.

“It’s something they can get behind,” Bleifnick said. “It’s a great cause and, as you can tell, they are having a lot of fun. I’m just hoping someone will get me out of here. The cutest part is a couple of the clients are very worried about me. They want to duct-tape me, but they are still worried about me."

United Way provides needed resources for MRI, which works to help people with disabilities in Macon County grow and have independence. The non-profit has been up and running since 1988.

To find out more about the United Way of Decatur and potentially donate, click here.