Murder suspect to plead insanity, represent himself

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man charged with stabbing someone and hiding their body says he wants to plead insanity.

Gregory Johnson, 31, is accused of killing Timothy Lee Ellis on Oct. 17 behind his own house, which is located at 201 W. 15th St. in Georgetown. The News-Gazette says Johnson faces three first-degree murder charges in the case.

The newspaper says Johnson became agitated in a Vermilion County courtroom when saying he wanted to plead insanity. He also declared he wants to represent himself in court.

Johnson is also accused of breaking into a woman’s window at Ramey Court Apartments in Georgetown. In that case, he’s facing criminal damage to government property and criminal trespass to a residence charges.

The News-Gazette says Johnson’s bond is set at $5 million.