Club event raised money for youth program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur event looked to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

A “Night in the Islands” event at the Decatur Club featured dancing and music in an effort to raise money for the organization. People had the chance to win a trip to the Dominican Republic, along with other prizes.

Organizers say Big Brothers Big Sisters is an important group to help.

“It’s money raised that goes right back into the community to be able to provide the services, enable us to develop relationships, and assist these children on being successful and moving forward through their formative years," said Big Brothers Big Sisters leader Jeff Parmenter.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois matches children in the area with mentors. Click this link to find out how to donate to the organization.