Opening inches closer for 'modern-day' steakhouse

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new restaurant is planning to open its doors in Decatur soon.

R Bar & Grille will officially open on Dec. 1. Owner Randy West says he wants the restaurant to capture the feel of a “modern-day steakhouse”, using a menu with “land, sea and air” themes.

“The idea was simple for me,” West said. “I have lots of passions, but food and beverage is definitely one of them. Music is the other one.”

West wants to use music to create an intimate atmosphere for customers with the help of a baby grand piano. He wants a “smooth jazz” environment to be part of the customer experience.

West is planning a soft opening at an unknown date before the grand opening happens at the start of December. R Bar & Grille is located at 157 W. Main St. in Decatur.

The restaurant's boss says the building's interior is almost ready for business.