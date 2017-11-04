Eastern Illinois knocks off Illinois in exhibition opener

Click the video above for a peek at the first public, live-game situation for Brad Underwood's Illini basketball team. Eastern Illinois rides a hot second half to a 80-67 win over Illinois in a hurricane relief fundraiser exhibition on Friday night at Lantz Arena in Charleston.

