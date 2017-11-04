Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Super-Sectional Volleyball

Posted:
Newton's Renee Probst celebrates with her Eagle teammates in the first game of Friday night's Super-Sectional showdown with Carlinville. Newton's Renee Probst celebrates with her Eagle teammates in the first game of Friday night's Super-Sectional showdown with Carlinville.

1A
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg punches a ticket to State with a win over Cobden, 25-18, 25-10 in Farina

2A
Newton is headed to State after knocking off fellow No. 2 seed Carlinville in the Vandalia Super-Sectional 25-13, 25-22
St. Thomas More will also go to State in 2A after knocking off Aurora Christian 25-20, 25-19 in Seneca

3A
Mt. Zion reaches the Super-Sectional round for the first time in school history but falls to state power Althoff Catholic 25-10, 25-21 in Salem

Bonus: Interviews with Mt. Zion head coach Jay McAtee, sophomore Karlee McAtee and senior Madi Crawford

For a full state scoreboard, visit the IHSA website.

