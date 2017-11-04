No. 15 seed Vandalia shows strength of South Central Conference

Click the video above for an interview with Vandalia linebacker Chandler Boyd leading up to the Vandals' second round matchup with No. 10 seed Greenville. No. 15 seed Vandalia knocked off No. 2 seed Fairfield in the first round after Fairfield went a perfect 9-0 in the regular season and three of the four teams in the Vandals' pod in 3A are from the South Central Conference, including No. 6 seed Pana.