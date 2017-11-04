Santa arrives at White Oaks Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Children in Springfield better be on their best behavior, because Santa is in town and he's checking who is naughty or nice.

Santa arrived at the White Oaks Mall in Springfield today with a parade of children.

He will be at the mall daily through Christmas Eve, making sure to hear every child's Christmas wish.

Santa is located near Macy's on the lower level.

