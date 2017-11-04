Bi-annual fundraiser benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Vendors throughout Central Illinois came together to raise money for the family of a sick child.

The 3rd Bi-Annual Vendor fair was held at the VFW Lafore Lock Post 755 in Springfield and included raffles, silent auctions food and a 50/50. Visitors were able to browse through more than ten vendors as well.

Funds raised will also go toward Ronald McDonald House Charities, where the child stayed while she was receiving treatment.

Tascha Cull, the event organizer, uses the fundraisers to help raise awareness while giving back to those in need. "So many people are getting cancers, so many little kids are being born with cancers, we need to actually get more interactive with the communities on how we can find out ways to treat and prevent and there are so many ways to treat cancers, whether they are holistic or chemicals. More people need to be out there and more people need to be informed." she said.

This was the third fair that she has held, and said it saw the most turnout.

The next fundraiser will be held in the spring and proceeds will go toward to Ronald McDonald House Charities and Relay for Life.