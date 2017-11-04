Gun enthusiasts flocked to the Decatur Civic Center

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday vintage gun enthusiasts got to learn more about guns that were made in Central Illinois. 

The Macon County History Museum hosted a gun makers history presentation at the Decatur Civic Center. 
The presenter discussed types and styles of guns produced in Central Illinois and their evolution through the years. 

