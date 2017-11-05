Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 2 Playoffs

Maroa-Forsyth running back Deondre Gregory scored four touchdowns and the No. 4 seed Trojans rolled No. 5 seed Eldorado 48-6 in the second round of the 2A playoffs Saturday in Maroa.

Welcome to a special edition of the "Saturday Frenzy"! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman bring you 14 high school football games from Week 2 of the IHSA playoffs!



Video 1: Class 2A

(4) Maroa-Forsyth 48, (5) Eldorado 6

(6) Shelbyville 50, (3) Tri-Valley 35

(1) West Hancock 28, (8) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 12

(2) GCMS 24, (10) West Carroll 6

Scoreboard: (2) Westville 46, (10) Carlyle 28

Scoreboard: (4) Orion 24, (5) Clifton Central 21



Video 2: Class 3A

Cold open: Mark Smith, Illinois basketball team

(5) Carlinville 40, (4) St. Teresa 36

Postgame interviews: Carlinville junior RB/NT Tucker Hughes, Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday, St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey

(16) Pleasant Plains 29, (8) Newton 27

(3) Anna-Jonesboro 29, (6) Pana 14

(3) Byron 21, (6) Monticello 20

(2) Williamsville 45, (7) Bloomington Central Catholic 14



Video 3: Class 1A, 5A, 6A

(6) Athens 42, (3) Argenta-Oreana 12 (1A)

(1) Tuscola 50, (9) Brown County 13 (1A)

(3) Washington 59, (6) MacArthur 28 (5A)

Scoreboard: (4) Hillcrest 45, (5) Glenwood 0 (5A)

Scoreboard: (2) Nazareth Academy 54, (7) Danville 18 (6A)

Scoreboard: (6) Sacred Heart-Griffin 45, Marmion Academy 14 (6A)



Video 4: Class 4A

(4) Herrin 33, (5) Unity 18

(2) Highland 57, (7) Effingham 14

Scoreboard: (1) Rochester 41, (8) Althoff Catholic

Scoreboard: (3) Herscher 43, (6) Taylorville 6



Video 5

(15) Western Illinois 31, (12) Illinois State 14

State Cross Country

