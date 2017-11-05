Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 2 Playoffs

Maroa-Forsyth running back Deondre Gregory scored four touchdowns and the No. 4 seed Trojans rolled No. 5 seed Eldorado 48-6 in the second round of the 2A playoffs Saturday in Maroa. Maroa-Forsyth running back Deondre Gregory scored four touchdowns and the No. 4 seed Trojans rolled No. 5 seed Eldorado 48-6 in the second round of the 2A playoffs Saturday in Maroa.

Welcome to a special edition of the "Saturday Frenzy"! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman bring you 14 high school football games from Week 2 of the IHSA playoffs!

Click through the five videos in the player above for highlights from Classes 1A - 6A! For a full scoreboard around the state, visit the IHSA website.

Video 1: Class 2A
(4) Maroa-Forsyth 48, (5) Eldorado 6
(6) Shelbyville 50, (3) Tri-Valley 35
(1) West Hancock 28, (8) Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 12
(2) GCMS 24, (10) West Carroll 6
Scoreboard: (2) Westville 46, (10) Carlyle 28
Scoreboard: (4) Orion 24, (5) Clifton Central 21

Video 2: Class 3A
Cold open: Mark Smith, Illinois basketball team
(5) Carlinville 40, (4) St. Teresa 36
Postgame interviews: Carlinville junior RB/NT Tucker Hughes, Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday, St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey
(16) Pleasant Plains 29, (8) Newton 27
(3) Anna-Jonesboro 29, (6) Pana 14
(3) Byron 21, (6) Monticello 20
(2) Williamsville 45, (7) Bloomington Central Catholic 14

Video 3: Class 1A, 5A, 6A
(6) Athens 42, (3) Argenta-Oreana 12 (1A)
(1) Tuscola 50, (9) Brown County 13 (1A)
(3) Washington 59, (6) MacArthur 28 (5A)
Scoreboard: (4) Hillcrest 45, (5) Glenwood 0 (5A)
Scoreboard: (2) Nazareth Academy 54, (7) Danville 18 (6A)
Scoreboard: (6) Sacred Heart-Griffin 45, Marmion Academy 14 (6A)

Video 4: Class 4A
(4) Herrin 33, (5) Unity 18
(2) Highland 57, (7) Effingham 14
Scoreboard: (1) Rochester 41, (8) Althoff Catholic
Scoreboard: (3) Herscher 43, (6) Taylorville 6

Video 5
(15) Western Illinois 31, (12) Illinois State 14
State Cross Country
Millikin volleyball takes second in CCIW tournament

