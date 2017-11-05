Champaign fire crews respond to an evening fire

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday night off Crescent Drive. 

Fire officials say they arrived at 9:26 P.M. to moderate smoke coming from the first-floor windows of a two-story duplex. Firefighters extinguished the fire that was found in the kitchen. 

The resident was treated on scene for minor burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More