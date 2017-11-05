Champaign fire crews respond to an evening fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday night off Crescent Drive.

Fire officials say they arrived at 9:26 P.M. to moderate smoke coming from the first-floor windows of a two-story duplex. Firefighters extinguished the fire that was found in the kitchen.

The resident was treated on scene for minor burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.