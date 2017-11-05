Rockford cop killed during traffic stop

Rockford, Ill (WAND) – A Rockford police officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning after a traffic stop led to an apparent shooting.

The officer has been identified as Jaimie Cox, age 30. He joined Rockford PD in December 2016.

Just after 1 a.m. Cox made a traffic stop at State Street and Dawn Avenue according to Rockford police. He called for assistance a short time later. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

About two blocks of where the initial stop was made a deceased person was found inside of a wrecked vehicle. It has not been immediately disclosed if the two incidents were related.

Rockford police are cautious to say whether or not Cox was shot to death.

“We believe, at this time, there was a shooting involved,” said Chief Dan O’Shea. “But again, I don’t want to give erroneous information.” He stated a coroner will eventually disclose the cause of death.

Cox was married. The Rockford Police Department did not disclose if any arrests have been made as of early Sunday.