Champaign police investigation an evening shooting

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. 

Police say it happened near the 1000 block of N. Neil Street. 

Police have not released anymore information at this time. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More