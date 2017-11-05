Champaign death investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are investigating the death of a homeless man.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a homeless man discovered dead in the 400 block of West Griggs Saturday.

Jeffrey L. Gray, age 60 of Urbana, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 PM. There is no evidence of foul play at this time however; an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office & the Urbana Police Department.