Central Illinois' Bruninga jumps right in with Redbirds

Central Illinois' Bruninga jumps right in with RedbirdsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Governor Rauner Declares Harvest Emergency
YORKVILLE, Ill (WAND)- Governor Bruce Rauner declared a statewide harvest emergency to assist farmers and grain handlers who are dealing with the fall out from weather delays.
-
Man charged with killing woman, fleeing to Illinois
BUCKLEY, Ill. (WAND) – Police caught a Pennsylvania man accused of killing his girlfriend in central Illinois.
-
Rockford cop killed during traffic stop
Rockford, Ill (WAND) – A Rockford police officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning after a traffic stop led to an apparent shooting.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Illinois State Police hosting a logo contest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police is looking for someone to design a logo to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The agency says it is hosting a logo design contest and that the wining logo will be featured on everything from commemorative stars to car decals and could be featured on web sites, pamphlets and stationary. The winner will receive $500. The second place entry is worth $200 and the third place is worth $100. The logo must promote the agency's 100th annive...
-
2 arrested in marijuana, weapon bust
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are behind bars after a marijuana bust in the Lincoln area.
-
Champaign death investigation
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are investigating the death of a homeless man. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a homeless man discovered dead in the 400 block of West Griggs Saturday. Jeffrey L. Gray, age 60 of Urbana, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 PM. There is no evidence of foul play at this time however; an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The death is being investigated by the Champaign County C...
-
Double murder suspect behind bars
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars as police investigate a double murder in Decatur.
-
Sheriff involved in Halloween car chase, crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies say Macon County's sheriff was involved in a high-speed chase on Halloween night.
-
Veterinarians help reverse K-9 overdoses
URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The opioid epidemic is affecting more than just people. ...
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-