Central Illinois' Bruninga jumps right in with Redbirds

Illinois State freshman Taylor Bruninga (Mapleton, Ill.) posted 9 points and 8 rebounds in 27 minutes in the Redbirds' exhibition win over Lewis on Sunday evening.

Click the video above for an interview with Illinois State freshman forward Taylor Bruninga, a Mapleton native who figures to be a part of the Redbirds' rotation immediately. Bruninga averaged 33.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for Illini Bluffs last season and was named First Team All-State by USA Today.