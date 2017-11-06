



Many communities throughout Central Illinois are alive with President Abraham Lincoln connections, or there is a history from the times of President Lincoln. During November WAND will visit some of these towns to take a look at the history of the communities and what has made the town it is today. WAND News will be broadcasting newscasts live in each town from various historic locations.

Join WAND this November as we go Discovering Central Illinois.

November 6th through 15th, WAND will be broadcasting our 4, 5 and 6pm newscasts live weekdays from different towns. We will introduce you to the history of the town, the historic site we are broadcasting from and provide you some interesting facts.

Discovering Central Illinois cities are Decatur, Clinton, Monticello, Mt. Pulaski, Champaign, Shelbyville, Petersburg and Springfield.

November 6th