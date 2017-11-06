Discovering Central Illinois - November 6

November 6th Decatur

James Millikin Homestead

125 N. Pine Street

The former home of James and Anna Millikin left it's mark on Decatur. The couple created Millikin University and Millikin Bank. The National Register of Historic Places added the three acre homestead in June of 1974. Construction of the home began in July 1875 and continued into 1876. You can tour the home on the last Sunday of each month from April to October. They also have an online tour of the home. You can watch that here.

You can also learn more about Decatur's history through the Decatur Public Library. Click here for more.

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, WAND Anchors Sean Streaty and Dawn Sterling will be broadcasting live at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.