Leader Durkin announces sexual harassment hotline legislation

Leader Durkin announces sexual harassment hotline legislationPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Governor Rauner declares harvest emergency
YORKVILLE, Ill (WAND)- Governor Bruce Rauner declared a statewide harvest emergency to assist farmers and grain handlers who are dealing with the fall out from weather delays.
-
Man charged with killing woman, fleeing to Illinois
BUCKLEY, Ill. (WAND) – Police caught a Pennsylvania man accused of killing his girlfriend in central Illinois.
-
The Latest: Deputies visited church gunman's house in 2014
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.
-
Rockford cop killed during traffic stop
Rockford, Ill (WAND) – A Rockford police officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning after a traffic stop led to an apparent shooting.
-
Illinois State Police hosting a logo contest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police is looking for someone to design a logo to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The agency says it is hosting a logo design contest and that the wining logo will be featured on everything from commemorative stars to car decals and could be featured on web sites, pamphlets and stationary. The winner will receive $500. The second place entry is worth $200 and the third place is worth $100. The logo must promote the agency's 100th annive...
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Texas church shooting: more than two dozen killed
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX. (WAND) - An armor-clad gunman opened fire inside a rural Texas church on Sunday, killing more than two dozen people in the largest mass shooting in the state's history, officials said.
-
Veterinarians help reverse K-9 overdoses
URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The opioid epidemic is affecting more than just people. ...
-
Opening inches closer for 'modern-day' steakhouse
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new restaurant is planning to open its doors in Decatur soon.
-
Champaign death investigation
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are investigating the death of a homeless man. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a homeless man discovered dead in the 400 block of West Griggs Saturday. Jeffrey L. Gray, age 60 of Urbana, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 PM. There is no evidence of foul play at this time however; an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The death is being investigated by the Champaign County C...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Deadly crash prompts calls for road change
-
Man charged with killing woman, fleeing to Illinois
-
Video 2: Class 3A
-
-
Opening inches closer for 'modern-day' steakhouse
-
Banker doubles as karate black belt holder
-
Veterinarians help reverse K-9 overdoses
-
School accused of abusing child; mother 'furious'
Rockford cop killed during traffic stop
-
Victims named in Halloween double homicide
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-