Leader Durkin announces sexual harassment hotline legislation

CHICAGO, Ill (WAND)- Amid recent sexual harassment allegations at the Illinois State Capitol, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) announced legislation that would create a hotline for victims and witnesses of sexual harassment in Illinois.

The bill would create a hotline that would allow victims of sexual harassment to report sexual harassment in the workplace.

“As disturbing reports of sexual harassment in state government have come to light, we must ensure that we are doing everything in our capacities to end this behavior for all Illinois residents,” Leader Durkin said. “By making it easier and safer for victims to report sexual harassment behavior through the hotline, we are empowering them to stand strong against their perpetrators.”

The hotline would be run by the Illinois Department of Human Rights, and allow victims to find counseling services, protective services and assist in the filing of sexual harassment complaints.

The hotline would be open to all Illinois residents.