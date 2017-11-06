Discovering Central Illinois - November 7

November 7th Clinton

C.H. Moore Homestead

125 N. Pine Street

WAND’s next stop is the homestead of C. H. Moore, the first resident lawyer in Clinton, who went on to make a fortune as a land speculator.

Mister Moore became friends with Abraham Lincoln when Lincoln rode the eighth circuit and helped secure Lincoln's presidential nomination.

Moore also had a large private library and shared it with fellow residents.

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, WAND Anchors Sean Streaty and Dawn Sterling will be broadcasting live at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.