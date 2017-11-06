Discovering Central Illinois - November 8

November 8th Monticello

Allerton Park

515 Old Timber Road

Allerton Park in Monticello is next up on Discovering Central Illinois.

It's recognized as a national historic place and a national natural landmark. Robert Allerton, studied art in Europe and returned to Central Illinois to use nature as his canvas.

Mister Allerton also had strong ties with the University of Illinois and in 1946, deeded the property to the university.

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, WAND Anchors Sean Streaty and Dawn Sterling will be broadcasting live at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.