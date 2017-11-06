Business, apartment gone after morning fire

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say flames destroyed a business and apartment early Monday morning in Westville.

Crews say they showed up just before 6 a.m. Monday to RC Electric (1414 State St.) and watched a fire quickly deal damage. The News-Gazette reports it took 20 minutes for the flames to make it through the roof of the business. Danville’s fire department brought a ladder truck in order to attack the fire with water from higher ground.

"We attempted to go inside to fight the fire ... and then we couldn't do that," said Westville Fire Chief Gary Wright. "We (saw) heavy smoke coming from the vents (and) from around the big garage door to the small doors, so you know you had your work cut out."

The newspaper says the older building, which is made out of cement, was empty when the fire broke out. An apartment attached to RC Electric on the south side was also empty. The fire did not cause any injuries.

Firefighters stopped the fire in about 1 hour, 45 minutes.

The fire destroyed the building, according to The News-Gazette, but investigators don’t know what caused the flames to start as of Monday afternoon.