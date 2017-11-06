Governor Oglesby Mansion

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One piece of history in the Decatur area served as home to a former Illinois governor.

Richard J. Oglesby was one of the most distinguished members of Decatur. He served as a U.S. Senator, a Civil War Union General and the three-time governor.

In 1859, Oglesby and family moved into a mansion along Williams Street and lived there until 1882. The home was sold to James E. Berings in 1882. However, in 1972 the mansion was purchased by the Macon County Conservation District, which began working on restoring the mansion. It soon opened to the public.

The Oglesby Mansion is a rare gem in the city of Decatur. Even though the home was restored, there are still some authentic features and items in the house.

The mansion is available for tours the last Sunday afternoon of each month from March to November, with special tours available for individuals or groups. People can even rent the mansion for private events. More information is on the Oglesby Mansion website.