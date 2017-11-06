Century-old Edward Irving House finds new owner

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur building dating back more than a century has new ownership.

Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Edward Irving House in 1909 before Irving constructed it a year later. The building has a number of well-known features, including sharp angles, geometric shapes and squares in the woodwork and windows, a glass attic staircase, open rooms and skylights. The 6,000-square-foot building is located at 2 Millikin Place.

Former owner Marc Willis bought the house in 2013. Since moving in, he has worked to keep the building’s original features in place while also putting in the effort to replicate them. He came to central Illinois from Maryland.

“My interest in Frank Lloyd Wright (involves) arts and crafts (and) the prairie style,” Willis said. “I said, ‘I’ll take it’, and I moved,” Willis said.

The home went on the market in September at a listing price of $725,000 before someone quickly bought it. WAND-TV does not know that person or group's name as of Nov. 6. Willis wanted the new owner to be someone who could curate the Edward Irving House’s original features.

“The optimal end to this house would be to have it taken over and maintained and have it as a museum,” Willis said.