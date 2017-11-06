'History Room' at library showcases photos, records

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur library has a section full of rare city history.

The “History Room” at the Decatur Public Library keeps track of old Decatur yearbooks and photos, along with information on who lived in what home in the past. It even carries genealogy records, which allow people to learn more about previous generations of their families.

Decatur-specific art in the library includes work from Carl Sandburg, a well-known author who has earned several Pulitzer Prize awards.

“We have an original Carl Sandburg poem about Decatur that was done in 1927 when he came to visit,” said librarian Becky Damptz. “He wrote it specifically for Decatur when he was here and we actually do have it framed. We have it in the back room. Every once in a while it goes up on display.” 

The Decatur Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Find out more about the library here.

