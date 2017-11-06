Police: Stabbing, blood discovery under investigationPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Governor Rauner declares harvest emergency
YORKVILLE, Ill (WAND)- Governor Bruce Rauner declared a statewide harvest emergency to assist farmers and grain handlers who are dealing with the fall out from weather delays.
-
Century-old Edward Irving House finds new owner
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur building dating back more than a century has new ownership.
-
Man charged with killing woman, fleeing to Illinois
BUCKLEY, Ill. (WAND) – Police caught a Pennsylvania man accused of killing his girlfriend in central Illinois.
-
Police: Stabbing, blood discovery under investigation
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating a stabbing in the Carlinville area.
-
Rockford cop killed during traffic stop
Rockford, Ill (WAND) – A Rockford police officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning after a traffic stop led to an apparent shooting.
-
The Latest: 2 men who pursued gunman attend shooting vigil
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.
-
Illinois State Police hosting a logo contest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police is looking for someone to design a logo to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The agency says it is hosting a logo design contest and that the wining logo will be featured on everything from commemorative stars to car decals and could be featured on web sites, pamphlets and stationary. The winner will receive $500. The second place entry is worth $200 and the third place is worth $100. The logo must promote the agency's 100th annive...
-
Veterinarians help reverse K-9 overdoses
URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The opioid epidemic is affecting more than just people. ...
-
Business, apartment gone after morning fire
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say flames destroyed a business and apartment early Monday morning in Westville.
-
Governor Oglesby Mansion
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One piece of history in the Decatur area served as home to a former Illinois governor.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Deadly crash prompts calls for road change
-
Video 2: Class 3A
-
Century-old Edward Irving House finds new owner
-
Man charged with killing woman, fleeing to Illinois
-
-
Opening inches closer for 'modern-day' steakhouse
-
School accused of abusing child; mother 'furious'
-
Veterinarians help reverse K-9 overdoses
-
Governor Oglesby Mansion
Rockford cop killed during traffic stop
-
Current Events
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-