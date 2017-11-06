Police: Stabbing, blood discovery under investigation

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating a stabbing in the Carlinville area.

Officers say after 1 a.m. Monday, a man went into Casey’s General Store (315 W. Main St.) with stab wounds on his body. First responders took him to Carlinville Area Hospital, and then to Springfield for further medical care.

In the same press release, police say they went to the 700 block of South Locust St. and discovered a man and woman with blood on or around them. Officers executed a search warrant on a property in the area.

The case is under investigation this week. WAND-TV will update the story when more information is released.