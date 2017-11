DECATUR -- For the third time in four years Millikin is headed to the NCAA volleyball tournament.

The Big Blue earned an at large bid after a 28-7 season in which they won the CCIW regular season championship.

Head coach Debbie Kiick's squad will face Greenville in the first round, Thursday at 3 pm at Illinois Wesleyan.

Click the video above to hear from CCIW player of the year Alora Goodey (Lincoln), and senior libero Meredith Artime (Decatur Christian).