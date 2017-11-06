Deadly church shooting sparks gun control debate

ILLINOIS (WAND) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for gun control after a deadly Texas shooting.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy says the United States needs better legislation after gunman Devin Kelley opened fire Sunday outside of a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. That shooting killed at least 26 people and injured over 20 others.

"I just think that time and again we just use that strategy of using messaging votes instead of passing real legislation to quickly affect and better people’s lives,” Kennedy said. “But the American public is getting sick of do-nothing legislators standing around claiming to have done something when nothing occurred and (people) are being killed."

Kennedy says Illinois needs better laws regarding who can buy guns. Many Republicans disagree, however, citing Stephen Willeford and Johnnie Langendorff’s armed efforts to slow down Kelley after the shooting. Police say a rifle one of the men used hit the shooter in the leg and torso.

“I don’t want to create impediments for law-abiding citizens having guns," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe”. "The people who slowed this guy down were people who had guns."

Kelley crashed his car and died after Willeford and Langendorff chased him in a truck.