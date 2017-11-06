Deadly church shooting sparks gun control debatePosted: Updated:
Century-old Edward Irving House finds new owner
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur building dating back more than a century has new ownership.
Police: Stabbing, blood discovery under investigation
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating a stabbing in the Carlinville area.
Man charged with killing woman, fleeing to Illinois
BUCKLEY, Ill. (WAND) – Police caught a Pennsylvania man accused of killing his girlfriend in central Illinois.
Governor Rauner declares harvest emergency
YORKVILLE, Ill (WAND)- Governor Bruce Rauner declared a statewide harvest emergency to assist farmers and grain handlers who are dealing with the fall out from weather delays.
Deadly church shooting sparks gun control debate
ILLINOIS (WAND) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for gun control after a deadly Texas shooting.
Rockford cop killed during traffic stop
Rockford, Ill (WAND) – A Rockford police officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning after a traffic stop led to an apparent shooting.
Student returns to Jeopardy for 'Tournament of Champions'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A University of Illinois Ph.D. student tried his hand on Jeopardy in a return trip.
Decatur Halloween double homicide
Decatur Police are investigating a double homicide in Park City.
The Latest: 2 men who pursued gunman attend shooting vigil
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.
School accused of abusing child; mother 'furious'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur mother is accusing teachers of abusing her 3-year-old son at school.
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
