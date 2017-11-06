Student returns to Jeopardy for 'Tournament of Champions'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A University of Illinois Ph.D. student tried his hand on Jeopardy in a return trip.

Pranjal Vachaspati participated in a Tournament of Champions episode of the show, which aired Monday on WAND-TV. Vachaspati has played Jeopardy before – six times, in fact – and won $1, 500 in those games. He says he spent the money on cars.

“I bought three cars that are all older than me,” Vachaspati told Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. “(One of them was) a 1991 Mazda Miata and just a couple of months ago, (I) bought a non-running 1984 and 1980 Mazda RX-7 that are mostly in pieces in my garage right now.”

Vachaspati is busy at the U of I. He’s in his fourth year of studying evolutionary biology and computer science.