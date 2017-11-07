Attempted murder suspect enters not guilty plea

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man says he's not guilty of attempted murder, home invasion and residential burglary.

In court on Monday, 19-year-old Zachary Batson pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police say Batson was arrested on Oct. 23 in connection to a shooting that left a 52-year-old woman injured. Two other people, 19-year-old Damon Davis and 18-year-old Mikayla Melton, are also in custody in the same case.

Decatur police say a home was targeted on Sept. 20 in the 1300 block of Delta Circle in Park City Mobile Home Community, and that a 52-year-old woman was shot during the incident. Police say the victim told them a black man and white woman asked for money before one of the suspects shot her on her front porch. She survived her injuries.

Police believe the home was targeted because the suspects thought drugs were inside.

Davis and Melton were arrested on Oct. 10 and both face attempted murder and home invasion charges.