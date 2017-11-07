Mount Zion student dies after battling bone disease

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A Mount Zion High School student passed away after her battle with a rare form of brittle bone disease.

According to Mount Zion High School, Bailey Huddleston passed away on Monday.

Bailey had osteopetrosis and was in and out of the hospital since she was diagnosed when she was six years old.

For the past several months Bailey was being treated at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis.

According to a GoFundMe page Bailey had bone marrow transplant in 2010.