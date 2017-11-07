Mount Zion student dies after battling bone disease

Posted:
(Provided Photo/family's GoFundME) (Provided Photo/family's GoFundME)

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A Mount Zion High School student passed away after her battle with a rare form of brittle bone disease. 

According to Mount Zion High School, Bailey Huddleston passed away on Monday. 

Bailey had osteopetrosis and was in and out of the hospital since she was diagnosed when she was six years old. 

For the past several months Bailey was being treated at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis. 

According to a GoFundMe page Bailey had bone marrow transplant in 2010. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More