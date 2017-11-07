Bomb squad called to report of suspicious item

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department and the bomb squad were called out on Tuesday morning for the report of a suspicious item. 

Police say a call came in around 8 a.m. for a suspicious item near the Women's Health Practice on South Neil Street.

The bomb squad was called out to make sure the item was not dangerous. 

Police didn't release much information about the item found or if it was a danger to the public. 

An all clear was given around 10 a.m. 

