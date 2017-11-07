Cash stolen in Springfield armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police are investigating an armed robbery.

Officers say it happened close to 10 p.m. Monday night at Dollar General, which is located at 1650 Wabash Ave. in Springfield. Police say a man went in with a weapon and showed it, then stole cash.

Police tell WAND-TV the armed robbery did not end with any injuries.

The case is under investigation Tuesday. Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311.

WAND-TV will update this story as new information becomes available. 

