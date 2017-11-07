Family tea house works as team effort

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – A family pitches in to make a tea house business possible.

La Tea Da has served customers for over 13 years, providing homemade food, desserts and tea. Owners say atmosphere is an essential part of the experience for people who visit.

“We have new people every week even though we’ve been open for over 13 years,” said owner Melinda Decker. “There are still people who have never heard of us and they walk in and generally fall in love with the look of the house. We keep them coming back with their meal and their dessert that they enjoy while they are here.”

Decker’s family works together to make bread pudding, carrot cake and other dessert options. Other family members complete yard work projects at the business.

“We have a blast,” said La Tea Da owner Carol Hanafin. “We are very creative together and we like to bounce ideas off each other.”

La Tea Da is set up in a home built in the early 1900s. It can be found at 1100 S. Madison St.

The restaurant’s hours run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday, with business owners requesting people make reservations because of high demand. La Tea Da can be reached at (217)935-8855.

La Tea Da also has a gift shop, which is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.