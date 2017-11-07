Bill veto stands, governor voices approval

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill that would prohibit right-to-work rules in Illinois still stands after a failed vote.

The Illinois House tried for a second time to override a veto from Gov. Bruce Rauner over Illinois Senate Bill 1905.

Rauner says job growth in the state is at stake with the bill, which he believes would harm Illinois.

“Courageous House lawmakers joined together to make Illinois more competitive so local communities can continue to decide how to make their economies stronger, help their businesses grow and give individual workers the freedom to support a union as they choose,” Rauner said.

Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) previously said the bill is harmful to workers, as unions help them create better environments to work in.

“Every employee in Illinois should have the ability to negotiate for fair, safe and competitive rights in the workplace,” Bennett said in October. “The freedom to collectively bargain builds and protects the middle class, not just for union members, but for all workers.”

Rauner says Illinois is now “better positioned” as an economic competitor, but in the United States and around the world.