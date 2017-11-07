PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Four teams from Sangamo still alive including Maroa

One of the biggest storylines from the high school football playoffs so far has been the success of the Sangamo conference.

Four teams from the conference are still alive in the third round: Williamsville, Athens, Pleasant Plains, and Maroa-Forsyth.

The Trojans of Maroa will have their hands full with an undefeated West Hancock squad. Head coach Josh Jostes' guys will make the three hour trip to Warsaw Saturday for a one o'clock kickoff.

Click the video above to hear Jostes discuss the similarities between West Hancock and other teams they've recently faced.