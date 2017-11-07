Child porn possession charges added to sexual abuse counts against man

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of having sex with a teen is facing new federal charges.

An affidavit obtained by The News-Gazette says Tolono man Joshua Lange, 39, had photos on phones that police seized featuring pornographic pictures of children. The document says dozens of them dated back as far as 2015.

It also claims the photos showed minor girls sleeping in Lange’s house.

The U.S. District Court in Urbana has charged Lange with sexual exploitation of minor children and child pornography possession. He also faces five criminal sexual abuse charges in Illinois over accusations of having sex with a 14-year-old girl several times in July and August of 2017.

FBI agents arrested Lange on Friday. The News-Gazette says he could face up to seven years on each sexual abuse charge if he’s found guilty in Illinois. The newspaper also says federal charges will likely carry heavier penalties.