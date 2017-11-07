Parents charged with fatally starving child

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Two parents are accused of starving their 6-year-old child to death.

Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts, both 42, kept food away from that child and a 7-year old child as a form of punishment. Officers say the 6-year-old weighed 17 pounds.

KSDK 5 reports the child died before he went to the hospital on Friday, while the 7-year-old’s condition is improving in hospital care. Prosecutors say the parents started abusing the children close to two years ago.

The Roberts parents face first-degree murder charges and another for endangering the life and health of a child in Jersey County. They’re behind bars on $500,000 bond.

The rest of the six children who lived at the Roberts’ home in Jerseyville, which sits about 50 miles north of St. Louis, are in protective custody.

Attorneys for the parents did not comment when The Associated Press asked for a statement.