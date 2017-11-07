Volunteers move 'Festival of Lights' setup forward

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – High school students are preparing for a Shelbyville holiday season tradition.

Twenty students helped get ready for the town’s Festival of Lights by setting up displays. In that event, drivers move through Forest Park and check out lights set up around the area. Displays include Candy Cane Lane, Santa’s Shop, a Victorian Village and others.

More students are expected to help prepare later this week.

“They’re jumping right in and doing it by themselves,” said organizer Bill Bly. “I don’t even have to tell them what to do. That’s unusual, because usually I have to tell people what to do. It’s nice to have some good help.”

The Festival of Lights starts on Nov. 17 and runs through the end of the year. Displays run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Sundays and ending on Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, people can check out the lights from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.