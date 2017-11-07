Teen admits to drug use before deadly crash

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Fisher teen will be sentenced next month for her role in a crash that caused a man’s death.

The News-Gazette reports the 15-year-old female teen admitted to having drugs in her system when driving a pickup truck that rolled, throwing 34-year-old Damon Moseley from it and trapping him underneath it. Moseley died in the crash.

It happened after 3 p.m. on April 23 along County Road 3200 North. The newspaper says a farmer watched the truck roll.

The teen was under the influence of cocaine and cannabis and faces an aggravated DUI charge. Chemical tests proved byproducts of the drugs were in her system.

Prosecutors say Moseley was teaching the teen how to drive before his death.

The News-Gazette says the teen entered a guilty plea on one DUI charge and could be sentenced to juvenile prison or probation. She can’t be behind bars after she turns 21.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.