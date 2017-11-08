Decatur Township veterans lunch on Thursday

Posted:

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Township will be thanking veterans Thursday, November 9th, with a special lunch.

Veterans can attend the lunch at the township building located at 1620 S. Taylorville Road in Decatur.  The lunch is from 12pm to 2pm.

In addition to lunch there will be a flag presentation, tributes and giveaways.

An RSVP is requested.  Call (217) 429-5284 Ext. 31.

