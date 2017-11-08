Scam threatens Netflix account suspension

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A phishing scam looks to make Netflix users give up personal information.

Victims of the scam receive an email claiming they need to update account information and “restart” their Netflix membership, according to an article from NBC’s Today. The publication says the targeted person is asked to visit a link and update billing details.

“We were unable to validate your billing information for the next billing cycle of your subscription, therefore we’ll suspend your membership if we do not receive a response from you within 48 hours,” the email claims.

If the person clicks a “restart your membership” link in the email, they’re taken to a page that looks like the Netflix website but has no connection to the actual company. It asks for credit card, address details, a driver’s license number and other information.

These emails are fake and could have reached millions of Netflix subscribers, according to Deadline.com.

Australian publication MailGuard went into further detail, calling the scam “well-designed” in the way it personalizes the message to each Netflix user. Netflix issued a statement to Today in response to the scam, saying it takes account security seriously and works proactively to keep member accounts safe.

People can visit this link for more details about Netflix security.