Students learn swimming safety in lesson

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Swimming safety is taking center stage at the YMCA this week.

About 100 Decatur students are spending time at the Decatur Family YMCA to learn about ways to stay safe in the water. The group includes second grade students from Decatur’s Hope Academy.

In the session, the students are learning the safest ways to get in and out of a pool, along with a lesson on the best ways to safely move in water. The point of this week’s lessons is to stop more swimming accidents from happening.

“Inner city children don’t have the opportunity to be exposed to aquatic activities, so this (was a) wonderful opportunity for them to come and learn,” said YMCA Aquatics Director Lori Manning. “The YMCA gives them bus rides to the class during the school day, and it prevents water accidents in the community.”

A $6,000 grant paid for the swimming classes.

