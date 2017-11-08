Community park gets new life

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND)- City officials are working to schedule a ribbon-cutting for a newly-restored Nick’s Park.

The park, built by volunteers in 1992 in honor of Nick SanAntonio, had deteriorated in recent years, but city officials voted to fund a restoration of the park, city administrator Terry Summers said. Volunteers helped rebuild the park.

“High school students volunteered, some residents volunteered,” Summers said. “I had a high school student say it was either this or physics class, so he chose this.”

The park now includes a gazebo in honor of Gabby Galbo, a child who died from sepsis.