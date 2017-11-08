Workers care for Monticello's flowers

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND)- Early one October morning, a team of four workers fanned out across downtown Monticello to tend the city’s many flower boxes and planters.

“It takes a lot of water to take care of all these plants,” said Dale Myers before refilling a watering can. “We also try to dead-head or clean up any debris or whatnot that needs to be done as we’re watering.”

The group Main Street Monticello began caring for flower beds around the city years ago, but the city took over once the job grew too big.

“It’s really fun to bring the plants up when they’re just little bitty guys and put them in the pots and you watch them grow into what they become in the summertime,” said worker Craig Hardwick.