Warming center to provide overnight winter housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A new warming center to help the homeless is opening this winter in Springfield.

The shelter, which is coming as a joint effort between city leaders and Helping Hands, will start operations on Nov. 12. The service will be active from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and operate until March 21. The idea is to give people who need the help a place to stay during overnight hours.

One person who has used the warming center before says it has helped him get back on his feet.

“What we do is recondition their minds and show them that someone out there cares for them to help open the door and show that they can get jobs and apartments,” said Springfield resident Reginald Weatherspoon.

The center can hold 56 people each night. People who stay there can find a meal at 7 p.m. each evening. It is open to adults at age 18 or older.