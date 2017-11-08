Nomination process opens for Illinois veteran honor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A total of 200 Illinois veterans will be honored during a state event.

The HONOR 200 program will seek out veterans to recognize during the Illinois Bicentennial Celebration. State leaders are specifically looking for people whose efforts rose “above and beyond the call of duty”.

"Illinois veterans have played a critical role in defining our heritage," Gov. Bruce Rauner said. "They've served our country, protected our freedoms, and many of them continue to be a positive force in their communities. It's only fitting that we honor them and recognize their contributions to society."

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs says anyone can nominate a veteran for HONOR 200 recognition. Organizers will look at the achievements of veterans and examine how their contributions “have aided, benefited and provided inspiration” to the communities they live in.

People can submit nominations here or through mail by sending to the IDVA at 69 W. Washington Street in Chicago.

The Illinois Bicentennial Celebration is starting on Dec. 3 in Springfield and Chicago. The celebration extends through the next year with a finale, called a Bicentennial Birthday Party, on Dec. 3, 2018. Click here for Bicentennial event information.

