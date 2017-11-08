Nomination process opens for Illinois veteran honor

Nomination process opens for Illinois veteran honorPosted: Updated:
Shelby Co. woman wins million dollar scratch off
A Shelby County Woman is a million dollars richer today.
Parents charged with fatally starving child
JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Two parents are accused of starving their 6-year-old child to death.
Child porn possession charges added to sexual abuse counts against man
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of having sex with a teen is facing new federal charges.
Scam threatens Netflix account suspension
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A phishing scam looks to make Netflix users give up personal information.
Home sale values fall in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Statistics from a financial company show homes in Decatur are losing value.
Family tea house works as team effort
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – A family pitches in to make a tea house business possible.
Mount Zion student dies after battling bone disease
MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A Mount Zion High School student passed away after her battle with a rare form of brittle bone disease.
Teen admits to drug use before deadly crash
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Fisher teen will be sentenced next month for her role in a crash that caused a man’s death.
Attempted murder suspect enters not guilty plea
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man says he's not guilty of attempted murder, home invasion and residential burglary.
PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Four teams from Sangamo still alive including Maroa
One of the biggest storylines from the high school football playoffs so far has been the success of the Sangamo conference.
Four teams from the conference are still alive in the third round: Williamsville, Athens, Pleasant Plains, and Maroa-Forsyth.
Maroa-Forsyth readies for big challenge at West Hancock
Volunteers move 'Festival of Lights' setup forward
Century-old Edward Irving House finds new owner
WAND News at 5PM: 11/7/2017
Task Force has 31 ideas to help Champaign race relations
Students plant, study chestnut trees
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
