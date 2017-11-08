Utility fee increases approved in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A utility fee increase will start in Champaign in the next several years.

Champaign’s city council has approved two storm water utility fee bumps in a push to fund three projects, according to The News-Gazette. They will start in 2019 and 2021.

The newspaper says the projects will cost Champaign $54.6 million in total. Each increase will change the utility fee cost by 6 percent.

The three projects involve two construction steps in the West Washington Street watershed, Boneyard Creek drainage improvements, and payments for the city to acquire property as it works to make changes in the Garden Hills area.