I-TEAM Update: Unpaid life insurance bill now law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - The State Senate voted to override Governor Rauner's veto of the Life Insurance Reform Act.

The measure requires life insurance companies to compare electronic records of policies in force since 2000 with the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File to determine if policies should have been paid to grieving families. The Illinois House voted in October to override the governor's veto.

Hundreds of thousands of policies never paid death benefits until years after a person died. This story is an update to a November 2016 WAND News I-TEAM report. (Pictured: Rep. Sue Scherer of Decatur with an unpaid life insurance policy dating back to the 1950s.)