Ebola treatment center opens in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): Carle Foundation Hospital has opened an Infectious Disease Unit.

The two patient unit specializes in ebola treatment. This is the first in Illinois outside of Chicago.

The CDC approached Carle two years ago asking them to prepare a unit.

The hospital says it can be used for any infectious disease not just ebola.

"Ebola is pretty much gone to the wayside," Amy Bandy, with Carle Foundation Services, says. "We have not had a case in the united states in a number of months but we have chosen just to stay prepared for any infectious disease process."

The suit that caretakers will wear when treating patients takes twenty minutes to take on and off.